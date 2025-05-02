Volkswagen Golf GTI pre-bookings will start on May 5, 2025, in India. The German automaker announced the update via social media platform X. The VW Golf GTI will have a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine capable of producing a maximum of 261.4 bhp power and 370 Nm of peak torque. The car engine will be mated with a seven-speed DSG automatic gearbox. With this powertrain, Volkswagen Golf GTI can achieve 100 kmph in 5.9 seconds and a top speed of 250 kmph (electronically limited). The VW Golf GTI features an illuminated logo, red GTI accents, 18-inch alloys, ambient lighting, and twin chrome exhausts. It offers a 12.9-inch infotainment screen, digital cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and 30-colour ambient lighting. It may launch between INR 45 to 50 lakh. Ola Roadster X Deliveries Delayed Again Amid Company Witnessing 43% Drop in Shares, Electric Bike to Ship from May 2025.

VW Golf GTI Pre-Booking Commencing from May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)