Elon Musk's Tesla officially opened its first showroom today in India at Mumbai BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex). Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was given a walkthrough of Tesla's first-ever Experience Centre in India by the Senior Regional Director Isabel Fan. CM Devendra Fadnavis showcased the advanced features of Tesla Model Y, and Isabel Fan further highlighted the company's electric mobility and sustainable technology. Tesla Car price in India starts at INR 59.89 lakh in Mumbai for the RWD model. The Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD model costs INR 61.07 lakh. Tesla Car Price in India: How Much Tesla Model Y Will Cost You in Mumbai, Delhi and Gurugram? Know On-Road Price Including GST and Road Tax.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Showcased Tesla Model Y at Mumbai BKC Showroom (See Pics)

CM Devendra Fadnavis was given a walkthrough of Tesla’s first-ever Experience Centre in India at BKC, Mumbai by Isabel Fan, Senior Regional Director, Tesla. She showcased the advanced features of Tesla Model Y and highlighted the company’s innovations in electric mobility and… pic.twitter.com/Z0dnDWm02W — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) July 15, 2025

