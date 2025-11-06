Tesla shareholders will reportedly decide on Thursday whether to approve a compensation plan for CEO Elon Musk that could make him the world’s first trillionaire. As per a report of CNN, the stock-based pay proposal could grant Musk around 423.7 million additional Tesla shares over the next 10 years, which is said to be worth around USD 1 trillion. As per a report of Insider Paper, the results of the vote will be announced during Tesla’s annual shareholder meeting at its Austin, Texas factory on Thursday.. Musk’s shares could be worth around USD 1 trillion if Tesla reaches an USD 8.5 trillion market cap, a 466% rise from its current stock price. The target is around 70% higher than Nvidia, which recently reached a USD 5 trillion market cap. Elon Musk-Run xAI Used Employee Biometric Data To Train AI Companions Under ‘Project Skippy’, Says Report.

Tesla Shareholders To Vote on Elon Musk’s USD 1 Trillion Pay Package

Elon Musk's $1 trillion pay package to face Tesla shareholder votehttps://t.co/p3sBwu2O9T — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 6, 2025

