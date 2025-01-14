The shares of Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) opened in green today, January 14, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading developments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) was trading at INR 504.55 and saw a rise of INR 54.65 or 12.15 per cent. Adani Power Limited (NSE: Adani Power) saw its 52-week high of INR 895.85 on June 3, 2024. Angel One Share Price Today, January 14: Stocks of Angel One Limited Fall 5.54% in Early Trade.

Adani Power Share Price Today

Adani Power shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

