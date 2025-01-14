The stocks of Angel One Limited (NSE: Angel One) opened in the negative today, January 14, in early morning trade. The shares of Angel One Limited (NSE: Angel One) were trading at INR 2,310.90 and saw a decline of INR 135.65 or 5.54 per cent. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Angel One Limited (NSE: Angel One) saw its 52-week high of INR 3,895 on January 15 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 14, 2025: HCLTech, JSW Energy, Angel One Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Angel One Share Price on January 14

Angel One shares opened in negative today. (Photo credits: NSE)

