Adani Power Share Price (NSE: ADANIPOWER) saw a significant surge in its share price on Friday, September 19, 2025, rising by INR 40.40 (6.40%) to INR 671.75. This uptick follows the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) dismissing allegations by Hindenburg Research that funds were routed through entities like Adicorp, Milestone, and Rehvar to manipulate Adani’s listed companies. SEBI concluded that while related-party transactions existed, they were properly disclosed and accounted for under the rules. The positive regulatory outcome has restored investor confidence, propelling Adani Power among the top gainers on the NSE. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, September 19, 2025: Adani Ports, Vedanta and IHCL Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Adani Power Share Price Today

