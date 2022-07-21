Filing taxes always hold a deadline which, when overlooked, would seek huge penalties or unlikely compromises. In the recent update from Indonesia, business giants Amazon and Alibaba were noted for missing a tax registration deadline. Along other companies in the case, they have been issued a five days time to comply before their services would be blocked.

