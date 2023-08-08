Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty has died, Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online furniture store, informed on Tuesday. According to Shah, Ambareesh Murty died of heart attack in Leh. "Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah tweeted. Ambareesh and Shah founded Pepperfry, the omnichannel furniture and home decor company, in Mumbai in 2012. Condolences poured in over the death of Murty with people recalling him as an exceptional mentor.

Ambareesh Murty Dies of Heart Attack:

Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate @AmbareeshMurty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones. 🙏 — Ashish Shah (@TweetShah) August 8, 2023

Condolences Pour In for Ambareesh Murty:

Pepperfry founder Ambareesh Murthy passes away from a cardiac arrest at Leh. He was also an avid biker who has done the Mumbai-Ladakh stretch before. Om Shanti. https://t.co/t3DzJ1EwtT — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) August 8, 2023

.@Pepperfry It is with great sadness that I learned about the sudden & untimely demise of your Co-founder & CEO, Ambareesh Murthy. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends. In the midst of darkness and sorrow, may God provide you with strength and light. 🙏 — P.D 🇮🇳 (@dabir) August 8, 2023

Very sad my second boss and what a mentor he was … I messaged him two days back and he was okay . Got him added to PruICICI group where a reunion is getting planned — Kalpesh Teli (@kalpeshteli) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)