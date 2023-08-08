Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty has died, Ashish Shah, another co-founder of the online furniture store, informed on Tuesday. According to Shah, Ambareesh Murty died of heart attack in Leh. "Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones," Shah tweeted. Ambareesh  and Shah founded Pepperfry, the omnichannel furniture and home decor company, in Mumbai in 2012. Condolences poured in over the death of Murty with people recalling him as an exceptional mentor.

