Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE) stocks opened in green today, July 7, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest stock market updates, shares of Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE) were trading at 2,785.10. Stocks of Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE) saw a growth of INR 9.10 or 0.33 per cent. Notably, Angel One Limited (NSE: ANGELONE) shares saw their 52-week high of INR 3,503.15 on December 9 last year. HDB Financial Share Price Today, July 7: Stocks of HDB Financial Services Limited Fall by INR 11.45 in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Angel One Share Price Today, July 7, 2025

Stocks of Angel One opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

