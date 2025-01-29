Bajaj Finance Limited’s share price (NSE: BAJFINANCE) saw a positive uptick on January 29, rising 1.14% to trade at INR 7,693, up INR 86.40 in early trading. The financial services giant continues to attract investor interest, reflecting optimism in the sector. Analysts are closely monitoring the stock amid broader market trends and company performance. Bajaj Finance has been a key player in the NBFC sector, and its movement today indicates steady investor confidence. Further fluctuations are expected as the trading session progresses. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 29, 2025: Bajaj Auto, BHEL, and Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

