Is there a bank holiday today, Wednesday, August 27, on account of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Are all banks across India are closed today? According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar, banks observe a holiday today, August 27, in Ahmedabad (Gujarat), Belapur, Mumbai, Nagpur (Maharashtra), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Bhubaneswar (Odisha), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Panaji (Goa) and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). This holiday is being observed for Ganesh Chaturthi, along with some regional festivals such as Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha), Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, Ganesh Puja and Vinayakar Chaturthi. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Bank Holiday Today: Banks To Remain Closed in Some Cities on August 27 for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

