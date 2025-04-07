As soon as the stock market opened for business today, April 7, the Indian markets followed the path of the global bloodbath in stock indices as both the indices of India opened with heavy selling pressure. Meanwhile, the stocks of Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) opened in the red and were trading at INR 922.85. Notably, Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) shares saw a decline of INR 103.20 and fell by 10.06 per cent. Bharat Forge Limited (NSE: BHARATFORG) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,804.50 on June 21 last year. Suzlon Share Price Today, April 7: Stocks of Suzlon Energy Limited Open in Red in Early Trade As Stock Market Opens for Business.

Bharat Forge Share Price Today

Shares of Bharat Forge also opened in the red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)