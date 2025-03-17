Bitcoin price today, on March 17, 2025, was USD 83,671 as of 10:15 AM IST. The BTC price has been fluctuating for weeks and not surpassing beyond US 90,000 mark. The predications about the rise of this cryptocurrency were strong; however the crypto market has been uncertain. The price declined to USD 82,600 at midnight. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 17: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Rise by 3.37% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price on March 17, 2025 at 10:15 IST

MONEYBEES MARKET UPDATE (March 17, 2025). The Bitcoin price is $82,167.95 today, as of 07:04 a.m., with a 24-hour trading volume of $19,094,151,798. Over the last 24 hours, the price has decreased by 2.7%. Visit https://t.co/wAKAdJIT2Ihttps://t.co/oZLpneNU98#Moneybees pic.twitter.com/Xhv1gcNVp7 — Moneybees Official (@MoneybeesPh) March 17, 2025

