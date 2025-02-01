Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman continued the paperless Budget tradition in 2025, being set to present the Union Budget using a digital tablet instead of traditional paper documents. She was seen posing with the tablet wrapped in a ‘Bahi-Khata’ pouch. The digital shift, initiated in 2021, reflects a move toward modernity and sustainability. Sitharaman’s gesture highlighted the fusion of technology and tradition in India’s economic planning. The iconic pouch, traditionally used for holding financial records, added a symbolic touch to the historic occasion, representing both progress and cultural continuity. Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handwoven Madhubani Saree for Her Historic 8th Consecutive Budget Presentation (See Pics and Watch Video).

Union Budget 2025

#WATCH | #UnionBudget2025 | Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives at the Parliament. She will present the Union Budget shortly. pic.twitter.com/sWh7HcQgnR — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

