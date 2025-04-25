Stocks of Cyient (NSE: CYIENT) opened in the red on Friday, April 25, when the stock market opened. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Cyient (NSE: CYIENT) shares were trading at INR 1,168.00. In early trade, Cyient (NSE: CYIENT) shares dropped by INR 74.80, or 6.02%. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 25, 2025: Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Indusind Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Cyient Share Price Today, April 25

Cyient Share Price Today, April 25 (Photo Credits: NSE)

