Shares of DLF Ltd (NSE: DLF) rose by 3.37 per cent to INR 762.50 in early trade on Tuesday, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The stock opened at INR 770.00 and hit a high of INR 774.00. The stock's low for the day was INR 742.85. DLF has a market capitalisation of INR 1.88 lakh crore. The company currently has a P/E of 47.05 and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The stock is below the 52-week high of INR 929.00, but is rebounding nicely from the 52-week low of INR 601.20, showing renewed optimism in the real estate major. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 20, 2025: Power Grid, BEL and NLC India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

DLF Share Price Today, May 20

