Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2023-24 in the parliament today, February 1. The Budget 2023 will be live streamed on the official YouTube channel of PIB and just like the previous budget, it will be presented in a paperless form. The Narendra Modi-government will unveil the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24, which could be aimed at providing some much needed reliefs to the common man and also implement new schemes in order to boost the economy. Economic Survey 2022-23 Highlights: Indian Economy Is Poised To Grow Faster in the Coming Decade.

Watch the Live Streaming Here of Budget 2023:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)