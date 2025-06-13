Shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) opened on a negative note as the trading began for Friday's session, June 13. According to the latest stock market updates, stocks of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) were trading at INR 168.88 and fell by INR 6.67 or 3.80 per cent. It is worth noting that shares of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (NSE: IREDA) saw their 52-week high of INR 310 on July 15, 2024 and 52-week low of INR 137.01 on March 17 this year. ONGC Share Price Today, June 13: Stocks of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited Rise by 1.64% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

IREDA Share Price Today, June 13, 2025

Shares of IREDA opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

