Stocks of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) opened in green today, June 13, as soon as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) were trading at INR 251.95 and rose by INR 4.07 or 1.64 per cent. Notably, stocks of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation Limited (NSE: ONGC) saw their 52-week high of INR 345 on August 13 last year and 52-week low of INR 205 on April 7, 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 13, 2025: Torrent Power, HCLTech, Canara Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

ONGC Share Price Today, June 13, 2025

Stocks of ONGC opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)