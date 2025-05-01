Reliance Industries Limited shared that JFS (Jio Financial Services) reported INR 10,000 crore AUM (Asset Under Management) as of March 31, 2025. Mukesh Ambani's company conglomerate said that JFS's intuitive digital platforms were scaling. Further, Reliance provided an update about its Jio Payment Bank Limited (JPBL), saying it achieved 2.31 million customers, supported by 14,000 Business Correspondence in India. It said that Jio Finance and My Jio apps had around 8 million monthly active users. Bitcoin Price Today, May 1, 2025: BTC Price Falls to USD 95,900 After Recently Touching USD 96,200 Mark.

RIL Updated on JFS, JPBL Achievements in FY2025

JFS’ AUM has crossed ₹10,000 crore, and Jio Payments Bank now serves 2.31 million customers, supported by over 14,000 Business Correspondents across India. JFS' intuitive digital platforms are scaling, with 8 million monthly active users across the #JioFinance and #MyJio apps. pic.twitter.com/ksSRX1KhFI — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) May 1, 2025

