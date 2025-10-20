Tata Technologies and Reliance Industries Limited have extended Diwali 2025 wishes and shared messages of celebration, unity, and prosperity. As India lights up for the festival of lights, leading companies took the moment to connect with their audiences and reflect on their values. Tata Technologies said, “We celebrate the light of innovation, tradition, and the bond that unites us all. Together with you, we've advanced progress, empowered communities, and built sustainable, future-ready solutions. Happy Diwali 2025 from the Tata Technologies family to yours." In a similar festive spirit, the Reliance Industries Limited message read, "The Reliance family, across our universe of brands, wishes you a Diwali filled with prosperity, hope, and happiness. Happy Diwali.” Diwali 2025 Wishes, Messages and Images: Send Shubh Deepavali Greetings, SMS and HD Wallpapers To Wish Loved Ones a Happy Diwali.

Tata Technologies Wishes Happy Diwali

#HappyDiwali - We celebrate the light of innovation, tradition, and the bond that unites us all. Together with you, we've advanced progress, empowered communities, and built sustainable, future-ready solutions. Happy Diwali 2025 from the Tata Technologies family to yours! ✨… pic.twitter.com/zxytG3TRYA — Tata Technologies (@TataTech_News) October 20, 2025

Reliance Industries Limited Wishes Happy Diwali

The Reliance family, across our universe of brands, wishes you a Diwali filled with prosperity, hope, and happiness. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/MT0gzfKSfA — Reliance Industries Limited (@RIL_Updates) October 20, 2025

