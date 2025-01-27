The shares of Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) opened on a negative note today, January 27, during early morning trade. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) stocks were trading at INR 235.80 and saw a decline of INR 8.65 or 3.54 per cent. It must be noted that stocks of Jio Financial Services Limited (NSE: Jio Fin) saw its 52-week high of INR 394.70 on April 23, 2024. Bank of India Share Price Today, January 27: Stocks of Bank of India Open in Green in Early Trade, Rise by 5.29%.

Jio Finance Share Price

Jio Financial shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)