Bank of India (NSE: Bank India) stocks opened on a positive note today, January 27, during morning trade as the stock market opened for business. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Bank of India (NSE: Bank India) shares were trading at INR 103.57 and saw an increase of INR 5.20 or 5.29 per cent. Notably, Bank of India (NSE: Bank India) saw its 52-week high of INR 157.95 on April 30, 2024. Yes Bank Share Price Today, January 27: Stocks of Yes Bank Limited Open in Green in Early Trade.

Bank of India Share Price

Stocks of Bank of India opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)