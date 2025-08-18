Stocks of JSW Cement Limited (NSE: JSWCEMENT) opened in green today, August 18. According to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, shares of JSW Cement Limited (NSE: JSWCEMENT) were trading at INR 148.20 and rose by INR 1.93 or 1.32 per cent. Notably, stocks of JSW Cement Limited (NSE: JSWCEMENT) saw their 52-week high of INR 154.77 on August 14 and low of INR 143.95 today. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 18, 2025: Mobikwik, Ashok Leyland, Suzlon Energy Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

JSW Cement Share Price Today, August 18, 2025

