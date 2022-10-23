"Just as China cannot develop in isolation from the world, the world needs China for its development."



Xi Jinping outlines his economic agenda for the next five years as the US threatens to cut it off from key technologies https://t.co/HlLbqfu4pQ pic.twitter.com/a5k5MQWrPT— Bloomberg (@business) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)