Fast food chain McDonald's has announced a plan to hire 3,75,000 employees across the United States this summer. Notably, this will be McDonald's largest seasonal recruitment drive in years. In an official announcement on Monday, May 12, the Chicago burger giant said the beefed-up job openings, which will be at both company-owned and franchised stores, are partly due to a US expansion. McDonald's US president Joe Erlinger and US Labour Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer made the announcement together at a restaurant near Columbus, Ohio. "Through the expansion of their employees, McDonald's is fueling economic opportunity and creating a robust benchmark for industry growth," DeRemer said. It is also learned that McDonald's is planning to open 900 more restaurants by 2027 in the US. McDonald’s Day 2025 Date: Know History and Significance of the International Day When Ray Kroc Opened His First McDonald’s Restaurant in Illinois.

McDonald’s To Do Massive Hiring US This Summer

