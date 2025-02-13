Stocks of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) opened in green today, February 13, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates, shares of Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) were trading at INR 2,135.55 and rose by INR 110.35 or 5.45 per cent. Notably, Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,402.90 on January 2 this year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 13, 2025: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Muthoot Finance, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Lupin Share Price Today

Stocks of Lupin opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

