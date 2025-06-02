Shares of Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd (NSE: NIVABUPA) saw a sharp decline of 9.80% today, falling by INR 9.04 to trade at INR 83.25 as of 10:01 am IST. The stock opened at INR 84.50 and touched a high of INR 85.41 before dipping to a low of INR 81.63 during early trading.

Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company Ltd Stocks Drop Nearly 10%

