Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced no changes in income tax rates and slabs for individual taxpayers in the Union Budget 2025 at the time of filing this report. However, she stated, “I propose to introduce the New Income Tax Bill next week,” indicating potential reforms ahead. This decision maintains the existing tax structure for now, while the upcoming bill to be tabled next week may bring significant policy changes. Taxpayers will have to wait for further announcements regarding any revisions in the tax regime. Union Budget 2025: Union Cabinet Approves Budget 2025 Ahead of FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Presentation.

Union Budget 2025

#UnionBudget2025 | "I propose to introduce the New Income Tax Bill next week," says FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament pic.twitter.com/yfHIjzyMxu — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

