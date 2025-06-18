Shares of Oil India Ltd (NSE: OIL) opened at INR 482.00 on Wednesday, June 18, and edged slightly higher to INR 478.55 during early trade by 10:05 AM, marking a marginal gain of 0.35 points or 0.07% from the previous close of INR 478.20. The movement comes amid escalating tensions between Iran and Israel, sparking concerns of potential oil supply disruptions. Iran, which controls around 9% of the world’s oil reserves, has hinted at possibly closing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil transit route. Any interruption there could significantly impact crude supply and pricing. The company’s 52-week high is INR 767.90 (August 30, 2024), and the low stands at INR 325.00 (April 7, 2025). Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, June 18: Vishal Mega Mart Stock Jumps 1.5% After Promoter Sells 19.6% Stake to Institutional Investors; Check Latest on NSE.

Oil India Share Price Today, June 18:

Oil India Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

