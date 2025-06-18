Shares of Vishal Mega Mart Ltd (NSE: VMM) rose 1.53% in early trade on Wednesday, June 18, following the sale of a significant promoter stake to institutional investors. The stock opened at INR 130.00 and was trading at INR 128.71 by 9:55 AM, up 1.94 points from the previous close of INR 126.77 on June 17. This uptick comes after promoter Samayat Services LLP sold a 19.6% equity stake in the company for approximately INR 10,220 crore. The stake buyers include major institutional investors like SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, and HDFC Mutual Fund. Vishal Mega Mart’s 52-week high stands at INR 134.60 (June 9, 2025), while the 52-week low is INR 95.99 (February 28, 2025). Hindustan Zinc Share Price Today, June 18: Hindustan Zinc Stock Falls Over 5% After Vedanta Plans INR 7,500 Crore Stake Sale; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, June 18:

Vishal Mega Mart Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

