Shares of RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (NSE: RAILTEL) slipped 0.85 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, March 25, despite the company securing an INR 25.15 crore order from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL). The stock opened at INR 329.85, slightly higher than its previous close of INR 327.50, but later dropped to INR 324.70. The order involves a five-year deal for renewing existing MPLS and ILL links, along with potential new connections, subject to feasibility. On Monday, March 24, RailTel shares had surged nearly 9 per cent following the contract announcement. However, profit booking and broader market trends appear to have weighed on the stock today. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 25, 2025: Britannia, RVNL, HCLTech Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

RailTel Share Price Today, March 25:

RailTel Stock Dips 0.85% on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)