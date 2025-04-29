Shares of RBL Bank Ltd (NSE: RBLBANK) declined 1.29% today, April 29, trading at INR 204.42, down from the previous close of INR 207.10. Despite a positive earnings outlook and an upgrade by Motilal Oswal to a Buy rating, the stock faced downward pressure. Motilal Oswal set a target price of INR 220, citing expectations of gradual earnings recovery and stable net interest margins (NIMs). The brokerage also raised EPS estimates by 12% for FY26- 27, anticipating a decline in slippages and improved business growth. Tata Tech Share Price Today, April 29: Tata Technologies Stock Falls 5.24% After Mixed Q4 Results.

RBL Bank Down 1.29% Amid Positive Outlook

RBL Bank Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

