Shares of Tata Technologies Ltd (NSE: TATATECH) fell 5.24% today, trading at INR 668.65, down from the previous close of INR 705.60. The decline came after the company reported mixed Q4 results, with a 20% YoY rise in net profit to Rs 189 crore but a slight dip in revenue to Rs 1,286 crore. Investors reacted cautiously to the softer revenue performance despite the profit growth. The stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, hitting a 52-week high of INR 1,136 and a low of INR 597. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 29, 2025: Force Motors, Poonawalla Fincorp, DCB Bank and Mahindra Holidays Among Shares That May Remain in the Spotlight on Tuesday.

Tata Tech Shares Tumble 5% on Q4 Miss

Tata Tech Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

