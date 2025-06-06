Shares of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) opened on a positive note today, June 6, as the stock market opened for business. According to the latest stock market updates, stocks of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) were trading at INR 62.47 and rose by INR 1.58 or 2.59 per cent. Shares of Reliance Power Limited (NSE: RPOWER) saw its 52-week high of INR 63.43 on Thursday, June 5 and 52-week low of INR 23.30 on June 5 last year. Cochin Shipyard Share Price Today, June 6: Cochin Shipyard Stock Rises Over 4% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Reliance Power Share Price Today, June 6, 2025

Shares of Reliance Power opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

