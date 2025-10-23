Reliance Industries Ltd (NSE: RELIANCE) shares surged 0.74% after reports surfaced that the company has increased purchases of Middle Eastern crude oil in recent days. The stock opened at INR 1,475.00 on Thursday, October 23, up from the previous close of INR 1,465.20, and was trading at INR 1,476.00 by 10:10 AM in early trade. The share price remains below its 52-week high of INR 1,551.00 and above the 52-week low of INR 1,114.85. Traders noted that Reliance recently bought at least 2.5 million barrels of crude, including Iraq’s Basrah Medium, Al-Shaheen, and Qatar Land grades, signalling a potential shift in sourcing strategy. The move comes amid mounting Western pressure on India to reduce reliance on Russian energy supplies. Infosys Share Price Today, October 23: Infosys Shares Surge 3.57% as Promoters Opt Out of INR 18,000 Crore Buyback; Check Latest Price on NSE.
Reliance Shares Rise 0.74% on Surge in Middle Eastern Crude Purchases
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)