The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in observance of Maha Shivratri. The share market holiday on Mahashivratri marks the first trading holiday of the year for both exchanges. As a result, there will be no trading activity across equities, derivatives, or commodity markets. Trading will resume as usual on Thursday, February 27. Maha Shivratri, a significant Hindu festival honouring the deity Shiva, is celebrated annually in February or March and is often referred to as "The Great Night of Shiva." Bank Holiday on February 26: Banks To Remain Closed on Wednesday on Occasion of Mahashivratri 2025.

Share Market Holiday on February 26?

