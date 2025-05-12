Is the stock market open or closed on Buddha Purnima, May 12, 2025? While banks across several states are closed due to the occasion, both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for trading. Despite the holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, the stock market will operate as usual for the equity segment, equity derivatives, and SLB segment. However, there will be a holiday for currency derivatives trading. Investors should note that May 12 will be a settlement holiday, meaning that while trading continues, the settlement of funds and securities will be postponed. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 12, 2025: Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Buddha Purnima 2025: Is Stock Market Open Today?

