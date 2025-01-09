Shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial Limited (NSE: SPANDANA) opened at INR 479.00 on Thursday, January 9, showing a slight increase from its previous close of INR 476.35. This marks the third consecutive day of gains for the company, following a 15 per cent jump on January 8. During early trade, the stock surged further to INR 504.20, up by 27.85 points (5.85 per cent). The continued upward movement has drawn investor attention, reflecting positive sentiment around the company's performance and market outlook. Lupin Share Price Today, January 9: Lupin Shares Rise 1.4% After US FDA Approval for Pithampur Facility.

