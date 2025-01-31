Shares of GAIL (India) Ltd (NSE: GAIL) surged by 3.67 per cent on January 31, trading at INR 173.25, following the company's announcement of a strong Q3 performance. The stock opened at INR 169.25 after its previous close of INR 167.11. On January 30, GAIL reported a 28 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit for Q3 of FY 2024-25, reaching INR 4,084 crore, up from INR 3,193 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations also grew by 6.23 per cent, hitting INR 36,937 crore. Despite the profit increase, GAIL’s EBITDA saw a decline of 24.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter, signalling concerns over its operating performance. IGL Share Price Today, January 31: Indraprastha Gas Ltd Stock Rises 0.48% Ahead of 1:1 Bonus Issue.

GAIL Share Price Today, January 31:

GAIL Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)