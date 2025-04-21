Tata Motors Ltd. (NSE: TATAMOTORS) saw a modest rise in its stock price in early trading on April 21, 2025. The stock opened at INR 624.60 and climbed to INR 626.00 by 10:08 AM IST, marking a 0.72% increase or INR 4.45 gain from the previous close. Investors are closely watching the auto giant as market trends continue to evolve. Wipro Share Price Today, April 21: Wipro Stocks Open at INR 237.40, Rise 0.63%, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Tata Motors Share Price Today, April 21

Tata Motors Share Price Today, April 21

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)