Top Taliban officials did not know al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri was hiding in Afghanistan, a Taliban spokesman said on Thursday. The Al-Qaeda leader was killed in an American drone strike. The Taliban, however, has condemned the American airstrike.

