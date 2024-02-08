Trent Ltd, a Tata Group company, witnessed a remarkable surge in its share price, soaring over 19 per cent following the announcement of its Q3 results. The company reported a staggering 140 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit, reaching Rs 370.6 crore for the third quarter of FY24, compared to Rs 154.8 crore in the same period last year. Revenue for Q3FY24 also saw a substantial rise of 50.5 per cent to Rs 3,466.6 crore from Rs 2,303.4 crore YoY. Moreover, Trent's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged by 95 per cent to Rs 629 crore. At the same time, its EBITDA margin witnessed a notable improvement of 410 basis points to 18.1 per cent from 14 per cent YoY. The robust performance of Trent shares has translated into a significant rally, marking a 200 per cent increase in the past year and crossing a five-year return of over 1,000 per cent. Paytm Share Price Plummet by 20% As RBI Puts Restrictions on 'Paytm Payment Banks Over Non-Compliance and Material Supervisory Concerns.

Trent Ltd Shares Witness 19% Surge

Trent share price jumps another 9% to 52-week high after Q3 results; up 26% this week; Should you buy? https://t.co/jW8XmKPuqT — Mint (@livemint) February 8, 2024

