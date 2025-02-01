Ahead of her 8th consecutive Union Budget presentation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received the customary ‘dahi-cheeni’ (curd and sugar) from President Droupadi Murmu for good luck. The gesture, which is part of a long-standing tradition, is believed to bring prosperity and success. The moment was captured in a video as the two leaders shared a warm exchange before Sitharaman headed to Parliament to present the much-awaited Budget for 2025. The tradition of ‘dahi-cheeni’ is symbolic, marking the auspicious start of the Budget day 2025. Union Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Dons Handwoven Madhubani Saree for Her Historic 8th Consecutive Budget Presentation (See Pics and Watch Video).

Union Budget 2025

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu feeds Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the customary 'dahi-cheeni' (curd and sugar) ahead of her Budget presentation. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 8th consecutive #UnionBudget, today in Parliament (Source… pic.twitter.com/jZz2dNh59O — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

