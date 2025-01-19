Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will meet Delhi SG Pipers in the next group stage match of the Men's Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season on Sunday. The blockbuster match will be hosted at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela. The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers match will begin at 8:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network holds the live telecast rights of the HIL in India, where fans can get the live telecast viewing options of the HIL 2024-25 on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 4 SD/HD channels. They will also get the live telecast viewing option on the DD Sports channel. For live streaming viewing options for Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers, fans can switch to the SonyLIV app and website or the Waves app. Hockey India League Prize Money: HIL Announces Over INR 10 Crore As Combined Monetary Rewards For Men's and Women's 2024-25 Edition.

Vedanta Kalinga Lancers vs Delhi SG Pipers Live Streaming

Phase 2 of the #HeroHIL starts today! Will @Kalinga_Lancers outscore @DelhiSG_Pipers again, or will we see a different result? Watch the LIVE coverage on DD Sports, Waves, Sony TEN 1, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 4 and Sony LIV!#HockeyKaJashn #HockeyIndiaLeague @ddsportschannel… pic.twitter.com/fluUZW3hsH — Hockey India League (@HockeyIndiaLeag) January 19, 2025

