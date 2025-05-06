Mumbai, May 6: Traders and investors will be looking to buy and sell stocks as soon as the Indian stock market opens for business today, May 6 (Tuesday). The Tuesday trading session will witness buying and selling of stocks as shares of several companies are likely to be in focus today. That said, a total of nine stocks are expected to be in the spotlight during today's trading session. So, which are the stocks to buy and the stocks to sell? The stocks which will be in focus include Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), Ircon International Limited (NSE: IRCON), The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: GLENMARK).

Of the four stocks mentioned above, shares of Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), Ircon International Limited (NSE: IRCON) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (NSE: GLENMARK) all ended Monday's trading session on a positive note, whereas The Indian Hotels Company Limited (NSE: INDHOTEL) stocks closed in the red. In addition to these shares, stocks of DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND), Computer Age Management Services Limited (NSE: CAMS), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX), CCL Products (India) Limited (NSE: CCL) and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) are also among the list of stocks to watch out for on Tuesday, May 6. Ather Energy IPO: Indian EV Maker Likely To See Muted Stock Market Debut Amid Weak Grey Market Premium.

At the end of Monday's trading session, shares of DCM Shriram Industries Limited (NSE: DCMSRIND), Indian Energy Exchange Limited (NSE: IEX) and Paras Defence and Space Technologies Limited (NSE: PARAS) closed in green. On the other hand, stocks of Computer Age Management Services Limited (NSE: CAMS) and CCL Products (India) Limited (NSE: CCL) ended their trading day on a negative note. Besides the stocks mentioned above, shares of several companies are also expected to be in focus. Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

At the closing bell on Monday, May 5, Indian stock indices continued to extend their gains from the previous week, thereby starting this week on a positive note. At the end of Monday's trading session, the Sensex closed at 80,796.84 points, whereas the Nifty ended at 24,461.15 points. Most of the sectoral indices traded in the green, with Nifty auto, oil and gas growing the most during the May 5 trading session.

