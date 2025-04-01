Shares of Zomato Limited (NSE: Zomato) opened in green today, April 1. Stocks of Zomato Limited (NSE: Zomato) were trading at INR 204.41 and rose by INR 2.71 or 1.34 per cent. Notably, Zomato Limited (NSE: Zomato) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 304.70 and INR 146.30 on December 9 and June 4 last year, respectively. CDSL Share Price Today, April 1: Stocks of Central Depository Services (India) Limited Fall by 0.09% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Zomato Share Price Today

Shares of Zomato opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

