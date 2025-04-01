Central Depository Services (India) Limited (NSE: CDSL) shares opened in the red today, April 1. As per the latest stock market updates, stocks of Central Depository Services (India) Limited (NSE: CDSL) were trading at INR 1,218.95 and fell by INR 1.10 or 0.09 per cent. Notably, Central Depository Services (India) Limited (NSE: CDSL) saw its 52-week high of INR 1,989.80 on December 17 last year and 52-week low of INR 852.50 on March 28, 2024. Railtel Share Price Today, April 1: Stocks of Railtel Corporation of India Limited Rise by INR 1.95 in Early Trade.

CDSL Share Price Today

Stocks of CDSL opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

