Shares of Zomato Limited (NSE: ZOMATO) opened at INR 251.70 on January 8, slightly lower than its previous close of INR 252.45. During early trading, the stock slipped 2.93 per cent, falling to INR 245.05. This decline follows a sharp drop on January 7, when Zomato’s shares tumbled 4.8 per cent after Jefferies downgraded the stock from a "buy" to a "hold" rating. The brokerage also reduced its target price for the company by 18 per cent, from INR 335 to INR 275, bringing it closer in line with Zomato’s closing price of INR 264.60 on January 5. Titan Share Price Today, January 8: Shares of Titan Company Dip 1.98% in Early Trade After Opening at INR 3,487.65.

Zomato Share Price Today, January 8:

Zomato Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

