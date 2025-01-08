Titan Company's (NSE: TITAN)shares opened at INR 3,487.65 on January 8, slightly lower than the previous day's close of INR 3,505.10. In early trading, the stock saw a decline of 1.98 per cent, falling to INR 3,435.70 by 10:39 AM. This marks a contrast to the strong performance seen on January 7, when Titan's shares surged over 2 per cent, becoming the top performer on the Nifty 50 index. The rally followed the company’s impressive 24 per cent year-on-year growth for the quarter ending December. Kalyan Jewellers Share Price Today, January 8: Opens at INR 724.45, Dips Over 5% in Early Trade.

Titan Share Price Today on NSE:

Titan Share Price Today on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

